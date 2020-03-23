Vermilion Energy (VET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

3/20/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its “underperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/13/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. "

3/10/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wood & Company. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.50. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.28%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

