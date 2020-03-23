Veros (VRS) Market Cap Reaches $111,017.74

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Veros has a market cap of $111,017.74 and approximately $21,908.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.02672728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,093 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

