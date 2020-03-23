Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,186 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $89,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

