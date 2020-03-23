Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.21. 2,799,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.