Vertical Research Downgrades Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.10. 892,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,012,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

