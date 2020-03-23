VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,425 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VF worth $82,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

