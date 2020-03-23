Viacoin Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $284,105.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00593567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007991 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,592 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OOOBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bittrex, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

