Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,022 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

SWM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

