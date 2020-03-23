Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,321 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $107.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

