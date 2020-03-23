Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,218 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $80.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $148.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.22.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

