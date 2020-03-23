Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 74,142 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,887.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of LGI Homes worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $43.39 on Monday. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.40.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

