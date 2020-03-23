Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,656 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bruker worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bruker by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bruker by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

