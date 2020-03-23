Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,034 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

