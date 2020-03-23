Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,413 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of 1st Source worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 45.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 1st Source by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 92,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $801.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

