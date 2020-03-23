Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $79.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

