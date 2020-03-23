Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Meta Financial Group worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASH opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

