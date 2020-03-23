Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of ArQule worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ArQule by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.00 on Monday. ArQule, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

