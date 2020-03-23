Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

