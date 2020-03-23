Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,524 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of SP Plus worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

