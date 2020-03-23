Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of J2 Global worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

