Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.