Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hope Bancorp worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.52. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

