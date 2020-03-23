Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Otter Tail worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.