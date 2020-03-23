Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

