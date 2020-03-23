Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,215,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $105.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

