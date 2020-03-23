Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Novocure worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novocure by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novocure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -745.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

