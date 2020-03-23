Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BIO-TECHNE worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $1,740,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $167.26 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $157.63 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average of $205.63.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

