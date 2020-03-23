Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 1,417.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Boot Barn worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

