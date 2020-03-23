Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of PCSB Financial worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.44. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCSB shares. BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.