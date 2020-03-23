Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of KB Home worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Home by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

