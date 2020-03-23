Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

