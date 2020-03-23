Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

