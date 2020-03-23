Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of CMC opened at $13.11 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.