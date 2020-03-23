Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,567 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 75,611 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $691.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

