Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ASGN worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in ASGN by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in ASGN by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ASGN by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASGN. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.