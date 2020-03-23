Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,830 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Editas Medicine worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.52.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

