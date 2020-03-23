Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,594 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,594 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of First Busey worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,440.00. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $839.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

