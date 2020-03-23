Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,597 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $803.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

