Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.55 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.