Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

