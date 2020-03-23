Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Myokardia worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Myokardia by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Myokardia by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $168,797.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,186. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of MYOK opened at $45.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

