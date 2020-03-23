VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 413.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.22% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 174,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter.

CIZ stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $22.31. 1,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

