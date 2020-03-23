VideoCoin Price Tops $0.0748 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $120,578.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

