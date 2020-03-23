VIDY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $3.98 million and $3.30 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.04138379 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00037847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013108 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

