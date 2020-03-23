Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from to in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,384.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.