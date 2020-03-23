Virtacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000178 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Virtacoin

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

