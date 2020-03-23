Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 196.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,767 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.27.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.74. 30,318,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. The company has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

