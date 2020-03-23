Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 425,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Visa by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $187,900,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 162,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.27.

V traded down $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.74. 30,318,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

