Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $11.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.74. 30,318,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. The stock has a market cap of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

