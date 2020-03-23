Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $190.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.27.

NYSE:V traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,318,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

